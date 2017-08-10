PETS & ANIMALS

INTRUDER ALERT: Woman finds animals invaded her N. Harris Co. apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

A north Houston family says raccoons have invaded their apartment.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mom pulled up to her apartment in North Harris County to find intruders at her window.

"[They] were sitting there in my blinds rustling at the window trying to get out," Brittany Baldwin said.

It didn't take her long to get a clear look at one and realize the intruders were raccoons.

She also noticed a neighbor at the Trails of Dominion Park Apartments getting video of the animals, so she did the same.

"I was scared, angry and just not knowing what my next move was going to be," Baldwin said.

Once the apartment office opened, she called for help. Instead of pest control, she said management sent the on-staff maintenance workers.

"They're not trained for that," she said. "One of the maintenance men ran off behind a dumpster and after him, a raccoon runs off and runs up the tree."

One of the two raccoons inside got away. Baldwin said the other was put in a bucket, but it's not clear what happened to it after that.
Once inside her apartment, she saw the damage. Her bathroom was torn apart.

"They've been all over my closet, in my clothes, in my bed, in my daughter's bed," Baldwin said.

She also found where they entered. The attic cover was missing. Apartment staff replaced it, but she said there's nothing stopping this from happening again. Baldwin fears it could happen while she and her five-year-old are home sleeping.

She said apartment staff offered to move her to a new unit soon, but they would not help with moving costs. She wants apartment management to put her in a hotel for a few nights so her belongings can be cleaned.

"The raccoon is still around," she said.

The apartment management company didn't respond to a request for comment.

MORE: Raccoon with head stuck in jar rescued from utility pole
EMBED More News Videos

If you're having a bad day, it could always be worse...

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
pets-animalsraccoonswild animalsbizarreapartmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Get your down dog on at cat yoga in the Heights
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Neighbors gripped with fear after pet bobcat escapes
Giant boa constrictor found living in family's attic
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Wife skeptical of timeline in husband's disappearance
Tattooed-face man in custody after Walgreens rampage
New club brings legal poker to the Galleria area
Suspect stabs employee with stolen machete
King's Biergarten offering all-you-can-eat sausage
Proposed bus service to cover 70 miles in Pasadena
Mom's toast to children's first day of school goes viral
HPD: Boy found under bridge ran away from home
Show More
Conroe police chief told to disarm or leave doctor's office
Savage or Watson? A look at the Texans 2017 season
$323M Powerball draw results in no jackpot winners
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House
More News
Top Video
Family searching for missing man last seen on 59 overpass
$323M Powerball draw results in no jackpot winners
New club brings legal poker to the Galleria area
HPD: Boy found under bridge ran away from home
More Video