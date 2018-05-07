PETS & ANIMALS

WATCH: Man helps rescue deer from Lake Conroe in Montgomery County

Deer rescue in Montgomery County (KTRK)

A deer needed some help over the weekend after it ended up in Lake Conroe.

The Montgomery County Precinct One Constable's Office posted video on Facebook of a man scooping up the animal and bringing it to the dock.

Lake patrol helped pull the animal back on dry land. The deer was a little shaky at first but appeared to be okay as it slowly stood on the grass.

The video of the rescue has been viewed more than 20,000 times.
