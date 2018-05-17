PETS & ANIMALS

Surprise guest: Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land

EMBED </>More Videos

A surprise guest showed up to a family's home in Sugar Land: an alligator. (KTRK)

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
This isn't the kind of surprise you want to find in your driveway.

A 7-foot alligator was tucked under a family's SUV in Sugar Land overnight, and it appeared that it didn't want to leave.

They called Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies who had to bring in reinforcements to wrangle the reptile.

"Gator Chris" Stephens with the Texas Gator Squad assisted and after twisting, turning and thrashing from the gator, it was finally pulled from under the vehicle and released into the Brazos River.

Why did this one end up in someone's driveway? It was apparently on the prowl.

"They go up this time of year. Gators travel a lot at night, going from pond to pond, looking for girlfriends, food, setting up time for mating. That's all that they're doing," "Gator Chris" said.

The urge to take pictures of the gator or go near it may be tempting for some, but experts say that's the last thing you should do.

Authorities recommend calling wildlife experts to safely remove alligators.

WATCH: Raw video of gator's rescue and release back into the wild

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of alligator capture and release in Sugar Land

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatoranimal rescueSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Postal worker allegedly sprayed dog out of fear
Help! Dog siblings need home after tragedy strikes twice
Houston service helps make 'pawsh' pets part of your wedding
Waco bartender confronts unwanted ceiling fan snake
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors
Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston takes Game 2
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Neighbors on edge after 3-year-old shot at apartments
After dark: Houston Zoo caters to 21+ crowd with 'wild' nights
Experts offer tips after 13-year-old says he was abducted
Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman at bus stop
Show More
Their marriages were arranged, but they found love anyway
Digital Deal of the Day
Texas Children's Hospital put on prom for patients
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Man accused of touching and kidnapping girl in Galveston
More News