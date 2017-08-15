Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire

The Nassar family in Bellaire woke up to find their SUV torn apart.Pieces of the vehicle were littered in their driveway. They called police to report the vandalism only to discover an interesting lead on the suspects."I said, 'Oh my God! Who would want to do that?' I looked at the glass and nothing is broken. I said, somebody just to hurt us or hurt the car for what reason," said George Nassar. "I woke up my family. I told her look what happened and we called the police. The first thing they come and said was, 'you know who did this?'""The dogs. The dogs ripped all the rubber as if they were professionals?" Nassar asked police. "They said yes. Let's open the hood and see what's in the hood."Animal control officers suspect a pack of wild dogs ate into the vehicle after they apparently chased a cat. The cat hid out near the engine before officers let the animal out Tuesday morning."We know the dogs bed down in Houston. We've come across them. We set up on them," said Officer Richard Perez. "We've captured a few of them."Officer Perez said the dogs typically go after smaller animals and have been a problem for years. He said he has never seen them rip into a vehicle before Tuesday's damage.They encourage anybody who spots the pack of dogs to call animal control.