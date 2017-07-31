If you think you've seen more rats than usual in the Houston area lately, you're probably right."Very, very busy," laughed Pest Police owner Michael Shamsi.Shamsi blamed the combination of this summer's heat and this past winter's mild temperatures."A lot of things go dormant during the wintertime, but because we only had like eight days worth of winter, nothing really went away and now everything is back with a vengeance," he said.The biggest rat increases, he said, are in areas like Montrose and Midtown."This part of town, the homes are not slab foundations," he said. "They're elevated off the ground. And, since all these areas are being revamped with properties built on them, the rats don't have anywhere to go."