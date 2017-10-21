HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking to find a furry new family member?
Pets found during the devastation of Harvey are finally available for adoption and Houston Pets Alive is hosting a fun way to find their animals fur-ever homes.
On Thursday Oct. 26, the rescue group will host a fashion show, but it won't just be models walking the runway. Adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will strut their stuff on the catwalk with them!
Attendees will be able to adopt on the spot. If you're not looking for a new best friend, but still want to help the animals, there will be a raffle and silent auction.
The event will take place from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Belle Station. Tickets can be purchased here.
The group will also host a "Mega Adoption Event" this weekend with waived fees. The event will take place over Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston.
"Houston Pets Alive" strives to make Houston a no kill city. The non-profit works to help the city shelter's most at-risk animals and to increase the shelter's live release rate. They have innovative programs targeting unweaned kittens, cats with ringworm, dogs and cats with behavioral challenges and more.
During Harvey, the group opened up their shelter at a once-flooded grocery store to welcome hundreds of animals.
"Houston Pets Alive" has helped Houston shelters be no kill during Harvey by taking in these surrenders and working with groups across the country that share their values. No kill groups from California, Virginia, New York and more have taken in animals displaced by Harvey.
Over 800 animals have been rescued by the non-profit since Harvey began. Despite that large influx of animals, the kennels and facilities are kept incredibly clean and humane. Each dog, no matter the temperament, is given toys, exercise and love.
