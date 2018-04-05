Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3305829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These poisonous plants are commonly found in gardens and homes

A pet owner says she enjoyed the sago palms in her front yard. That was until Easter Sunday when her Chihuahua ended up in the animal hospital."I wouldn't want anyone else to go through what we went through," Sharon Newton said.During an Easter egg hunt, her Chihuahua, Max, ate a seed from the sago palm tree.Three hours later, the dog was vomiting and was taken to the animal hospital."I was very scared that he wasn't going to make it," Newton said. "They had been testing his blood."Thankfully, Max made it.Veterinarians, like Dr. Dianie Wilkie, warn sago palms are more dangerous than you'd suspect.Newton said she's not taking any chances.