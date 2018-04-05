PETS & ANIMALS

Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog almost dies after eating see from Sago Palm tree. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pet owner says she enjoyed the sago palms in her front yard. That was until Easter Sunday when her Chihuahua ended up in the animal hospital.

"I wouldn't want anyone else to go through what we went through," Sharon Newton said.

During an Easter egg hunt, her Chihuahua, Max, ate a seed from the sago palm tree.

Three hours later, the dog was vomiting and was taken to the animal hospital.

"I was very scared that he wasn't going to make it," Newton said. "They had been testing his blood."

Thankfully, Max made it.

Veterinarians, like Dr. Dianie Wilkie, warn sago palms are more dangerous than you'd suspect.

Newton said she's not taking any chances.

RELATED: These 13 plants could hurt your pets
EMBED More News Videos

These poisonous plants are commonly found in gardens and homes

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalsanimal hospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Elderly woman hospitalized after being attacked by Rottweilers
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in the U.S.
Dogs accused of killing 27 birds, 10 rabbits inside pet shop
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
Elderly woman hospitalized after being attacked by Rottweilers
10 most shocking Facebook Live moments ever captured
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
Fugitive wanted for 2016 murder in Clute captured in Mexico
Show More
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
HPD: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman inside garage
Texans owner says he regrets apologizing for 'inmates' comment
More News