PETS & ANIMALS

Elderly woman in recovery after being attacked by Rottweilers in Pearland

EMBED </>More Videos

An elderly woman is in the hospital after being brutally attacked by two Rottweilers in Pearland. (KTRK)

By and Shelley Childers
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
An elderly woman is in the hospital after being brutally attacked by two Rottweilers in Pearland.

Police say the attack happened on Summer Breeze Drive, which is located near 288 and Broadway Street.

A neighbor found the victim on the ground with two Rottweilers on top of her, screaming for help.

Elderly woman attacked by two Rottweilers in Pearland
EMBED More News Videos

Dog attacks elderly woman in Pearland.



Police say the neighbor was able to chase the dogs away by shouting and waving a stick.

Another neighbor, Melissa King, says she saw the two dogs in her yard.

"I looked out and there was a man squatting down holding two Rottweilers in our front yard," she said.

King says she had no idea what had happened.

"I figured it was just somebody's dogs got loose and they went and caught them and that was it. That's scary," King said.

The victim had several severe dog bites, police said.

Investigators were able to find the Rottweilers' owner and he surrendered the animals.

We're told the pair were humanely euthanized and the owner was ticketed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackwoman attackedelderly womanPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in the U.S.
Dogs accused of killing 27 birds, 10 rabbits inside pet shop
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teen charged in deadly shooting of 8-year-old Houston boy
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Legal gambling? How poker rooms find a path to legality
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash
Utah family drops Boy Scouts discrimination lawsuit
10 most shocking Facebook Live moments ever captured
Show More
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
Fugitive wanted for 2016 murder in Clute captured in Mexico
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds
Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor
More News