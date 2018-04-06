PETS & ANIMALS

Dolphin rescued by EMS worker and another man on High Island

New video into Eyewitness News shows a dolphin being rescued on High Island.

HIGH ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at a wounded dolphin on Bolivar Peninsula.

The woman who shot this video says an EMS worker and another man came to the mammal's aid around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after it couldn't get back out to sea.

LaJean Hicks said the dolphin appeared to have been injured in a shark attack, but got into more trouble after swimming into shallow water.

Hicks said it took six attempts to get the dolphin into the deeper waters off High Island, but you can see it splashing away to freedom as it hits the waves.

Anyone who finds dolphins or other marine mammals in distress can contact the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-800-9-MAMMAL.
