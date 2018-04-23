PETS & ANIMALS

Crawfish spotted in restaurant parking lot trying to make 'fast' break

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Everyone loves crawfish season, except, well, crawfish.

Jennifer Traill was in the parking at BB's Cafe in Pearland Sunday when she spotted some of mud bugs trying to make their escape.

"Here is something you did not see every day," she posted. "I hope they make it. FREEDOM!!!"

One of the escapees was, unfortunately, struck by a car. While the other three did their best to get away from the Cajun restaurant, there's no word about their survival.

