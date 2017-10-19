DEADLY SHOOTING

Man acting erratically shot and killed at gentlemen's club in NW Houston

Man acting erratically shot and killed by club security (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say an erratic man holding a walking stick made his way into a northwest Houston men's club before a security officer fatally shot him.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Casanova Men's Club on Antoine Drive before midnight Wednesday.

The man was seen in the parking lot area acting unruly, police said. He then went inside the club where patrons and security tried to hold the man down until police arrived.

The man became aggressive causing a security guard to open fire.

Homicide investigators were sent to the scene. Police did not disclose any other injuries.

It was also not known if any charges will be filed due to the shooting.

