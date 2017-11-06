A Precinct 4 deputy constable who was shot six times in his legs Sunday night is expected to survive.Deputy Justin Gay was responding to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance in northwest Harris County when he was shot.Neighbors say the suspect's mother called deputies after her son became violent and started throwing things.Deputy Gay saw the suspect in the street and that's when investigators say he was shot multiple times.He was able to radio for help and even identify his shooter.The suspect was arrested near the 9000 block of Walnut Glen after being bit by a police K9.Gay was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.He was in surgery overnight and is expected to undergo several more during his long recovery.Gay has been with the department for two years.The suspect is now facing charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.