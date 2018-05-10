Crews working to put out pallet fire seen for miles in NW Harris County

Firefighters worked to put out a fire that could be seen for miles in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

Hours after a fire started, firefighters are still working to put out hot spots left over from the large flames that could be seen for miles at a warehouse in northwest Harris County.

This is at Kim's Pallet, Inc., a facility that makes wooden pallets in the 5700 block of Cunningham Road, near Tanner Road.

Nearly 100 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, which appeared to start around 11 p.m.



Crews needed so much water, they tapped into every fire hydrant in the area and still had to bring in more water.

No other structures were damaged.


Tanner Road is shut down in both directions at Brittmoore Park Drive where fire trucks and other equipment are staged.

Thankfully, no firefighters were injured.

Authorities plan to spend most of the day at the scene as the fire marshal's office investigates the cause of the fire.

