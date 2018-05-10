Package bomb detonates outside Episcopal church in Beaumont

Package bomb detonates outside church in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating a package bomb explosion at a church in Beaumont.

According to the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, a package exploded outside the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church sometime between the end of worship Wednesday evening and the beginning of school Thursday morning.

Reverend Steven Balke, a rector of St. Stephen's, discovered the damage and called police.

"Everyone is taking this very seriously, especially since there is a school involved," Balke said.

No injuries were reported.

"We are very blessed that no one was injured," Balke said. "We appreciate everyone's prayers at this time. It has made everyone very nervous."

Last month, an explosive device was located at Starbucks in Beaumont.

'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont

