Officials: Safety improvements on 249 will likely take months

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a well-known problem on State Highway 249 between the area of Antoine and Bammel in north Houston. Walking across the road can be a dangerous prospect.

In the last two weeks, three people have died while walking across the street in that area.

Harris County sheriff investigators call it one of the deadliest roads in the county.

TxDOT says it has already requested money to install medians, and will ask for money for lighting but that request will happen between April and June of next year. TxDOT's Houston District Office will have to wait -- maybe months after that -- to see if the money is approved. The need for safety improvements along SH 249 is considered alongside other requests statewide.

Shawn Lacy-Arnold believes the sooner improvements are made, the better.

"I've just been wondering when something is gonna be done about it. Enough people have lost their lives out here," Lacy-Arnold said.


