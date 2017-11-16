Pilot accused of running brothel won't go to prison after plea deal

Airline pilot accused of running brothel sentented to 5 years deferred adjudication and must serve 150 horus of community service. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas
An airline pilot accused of running a brothel has pleaded guilty, but he won't go to jail for the crime.

Bruce Wayne Wallis admitted to engaging in organized criminal activity. He was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication and must serve 150 hours of community service.

The veteran United Airlines pilot allegedly ran a sophisticated brothel ring that included dozens of women, spanning several Houston office buildings and apartments. As one of the terms of his sentencing, Wallis won't be able to fly, but he will be able to reapply for his pilot license after five years.

Records show Houston police officers focused their investigation on a nondescript building at 10333 Northwest Freeway. It appeared vice officers were initially trying to bust a prostitution ring at suite 422.

According to the warrant, a confidential informant told investigators that there was a drop box, where the girls placed so-called 'rent' money every week to pay Wallis.

The documents said that girls were charging $100 for a half hour which would include a back massage and a hand job. So-called full service, which would include sex, would be $200 and up.

An earlier charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution that was once filed against Wallis has since been dropped.
Authorities have charged a pair in connection with an alleged sex crime ring.

The women accused of working at a United Airline pilot's alleged brothel appeared in court on prostitution charges Thursday.


