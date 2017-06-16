Wrong-way driver causes crash on Fred Hartman Bridge

Police are investigating a crash on the Fred Hartman Bridge that caused officials to shut down several lanes overnight.It happened around 12:30 a.m. La Porte police said they received reports of a wrong-way driver on the bridge.Crews shut down all lanes of the bridge for about 45 minutes, according to a driver. He said there were people driving in reverse down the bridge, trying to get off.Eyewitness news video showed a damaged white SUV. It's not clear how many people were involved in the accident.Deputies said the wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.Meanwhile, the southbound lanes remained closed. Deputies said that TxDOT told them the lanes could reopen by 5:30 a.m.