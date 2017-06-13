CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story

EMBED </>More Videos

We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception.

An ABC13 viewer was driving on the Pinemont overpass near Highway 290 when he filmed a woman riding on the hood of a car.

The woman called the Eyewitness News desk and said that the video isn't what it appears and wants to give her side of the story.

Chantal Thompson said she jumped on top of her Chevy Impala out of concern and that it wasn't a stunt.

Thompson said it followed a heated argument with the father of her child.

She said the father tried stealing her vehicle, so she got on the hood. He then drove off and out of Thompson's apartment complex.

"I was scared a little bit because I'm like if he throws on the brakes, I'm going to fly off this car," said Thompson. "I'm not going to go out without no fight because I work too hard for my things. I'm a single mother and I do this by myself."

The ordeal lasted just minutes and happened Sunday morning.

Thompson said she was on the car for about a mile. She grabbed on with one hand and dialed 911 with the other.

The car eventually came to a stop at Bingle Road and Pinemont Drive on Houston's northwest side.

Houston police responded to the scene. A spokesperson with the department said the call initially came in as an auto theft in progress. An officer then categorized it as a domestic disturbance before letting each party go their separate way. They do not anticipate any charges connected to the incident.

Thompson said she wanted the man arrested. She wanted help, not attention on social media.

ABC13 reached out to the man driving the vehicle. He has not responded to our requests for comment.
RELATED: 10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Video captures woman on the hood of car in Houston
Brawl over McDonald's McChicken caught on camera
Caught on camera: Car slams into pedestrians
Daredevil dirt bikers jump portion of collapsed bridge
More caught on camera
NEWS
Trump says House health care bill was 'mean'
Officer targeted in 2016 Memorial Day shooting speaks to ABC13
Student released by N. Korea is in a coma
Ohio man suspected of killing 5, including his alleged ex's parents
More News
Top Stories
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in NW Harris County
Police arrest suspect after chase through north Houston
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
Lawsuit to focus on taking care of Hernandez's daughter
Sessions heatedly denies improper Russia contacts
Deputies: $8 million worth of marijuana found
Body matching description of missing mom found
Show More
Prisoners on the run after killing prison guards
Twister rips apart barn in Nebraska
New smartphone scam targets owners of stolen phones
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party
More News
Top Video
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
Video shows officer rescuing dog from lake
7-year-old on mission to hug police officers in all 50 states
Lawsuit to focus on taking care of Hernandez's daughter
More Video