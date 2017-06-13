Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1998405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception.An ABC13 viewer was driving on the Pinemont overpass near Highway 290 when he filmed a woman riding on the hood of a car.The woman called the Eyewitness News desk and said that the video isn't what it appears and wants to give her side of the story.Chantal Thompson said she jumped on top of her Chevy Impala out of concern and that it wasn't a stunt.Thompson said it followed a heated argument with the father of her child.She said the father tried stealing her vehicle, so she got on the hood. He then drove off and out of Thompson's apartment complex."I was scared a little bit because I'm like if he throws on the brakes, I'm going to fly off this car," said Thompson. "I'm not going to go out without no fight because I work too hard for my things. I'm a single mother and I do this by myself."The ordeal lasted just minutes and happened Sunday morning.Thompson said she was on the car for about a mile. She grabbed on with one hand and dialed 911 with the other.The car eventually came to a stop at Bingle Road and Pinemont Drive on Houston's northwest side.Houston police responded to the scene. A spokesperson with the department said the call initially came in as an auto theft in progress. An officer then categorized it as a domestic disturbance before letting each party go their separate way. They do not anticipate any charges connected to the incident.Thompson said she wanted the man arrested. She wanted help, not attention on social media.ABC13 reached out to the man driving the vehicle. He has not responded to our requests for comment.