Prosecutors: Texas woman faked being a registered nurse at 5 medical facilities

VICTORIA, Texas --
Prosecutors say a woman with no medical training faces up to five years in federal prison after she faked being a registered nurse at five medical facilities in Texas.

Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty Thursday in Victoria to five counts of making false statements related to health care. Investigators say the 42-year-old former Goliad resident remains in custody pending sentencing.

Prosecutors say Gallarzo was hired as a registered nurse at two hospitals and three nursing homes in five Texas cities over seven months. Officials say Gallarzo would leave and immediately seek work at a medical facility in another city when her bosses discovered the deception

A U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman says Gallarzo worked at hospitals in Goliad, Victoria, Palacios, Yoakum and Yorktown.

