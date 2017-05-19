A woman wearing an orange dinosaur costume spooked two carriage horses in South Carolina, and the driver was hurt when he fell as the horses backed away.Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that someone wearing a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume started growling Thursday when the carriage passed.Francis says the horses were startled and they backed up, sending the carriage into a parked vehicle.The carriage driver fell off and a wheel rolled over his leg. He went to a hospital with minor injuries.Francis says neither the passengers in the carriage nor the horses were hurt. One horse fell briefly.Phil Bailey with Palmetto Carriage Works says the person in the costume ran away. The woman later turned herself in, according to police. The company says the carriage driver warned the person not to scare the horses.