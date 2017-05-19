NEWS

Woman in South Carolina wears dinosaur costume, spooks carriage horses

EMBED </>More Videos

Lori Stokes reporting (Shelby Salvador )

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
A woman wearing an orange dinosaur costume spooked two carriage horses in South Carolina, and the driver was hurt when he fell as the horses backed away.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that someone wearing a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume started growling Thursday when the carriage passed.

Francis says the horses were startled and they backed up, sending the carriage into a parked vehicle.

The carriage driver fell off and a wheel rolled over his leg. He went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Francis says neither the passengers in the carriage nor the horses were hurt. One horse fell briefly.

Phil Bailey with Palmetto Carriage Works says the person in the costume ran away. The woman later turned herself in, according to police. The company says the carriage driver warned the person not to scare the horses.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdinosaursnationalSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
Current White House staffer caught up in Russia probe, source says
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case and must register as sex offender; Huma Abedin files for divorce
WATCH LIVE: Vigil for children killed in Tamina fire
Thieves caught on camera stealing carts of baby formula
More News
Top Stories
13-year-old fatally shot in northern Harris County
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Diners maced in attempted robbery in Rice Village
Texas Senate approves law banning texting while driving
The Woodlands sex assault suspect tied to 4th case
Driver hits and kills 91-year-old woman then takes off
Community rallies around police chief after motorcycle crash
Show More
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
Thieves caught on camera stealing carts of baby formula
His Highness the Aga Khan awarded the 2017 President's Medal
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
More News
Top Video
Teen paralyzed in accident dances at prom
Thieves caught on camera stealing carts of baby formula
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
13-year-old fatally shot in northern Harris County
More Video