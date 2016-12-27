Woman drove drunk, gave sippy cup of wine to child

GOSHEN, OH (KTRK) --Police arrested a woman Friday who they said drove drunk and gave a sippy cup of wine to a 5-year-old.
A police officer pulled over Elizabeth Floyd, 27, of Goshen, after she saw Floyd's car cross the center lines and hit a curb, according to court records.
Floyd was driving with a 5-year-old child in the car and admitted to handing the boy a sippy cup of wine, police said in court records. The officer found the cup of wine in the 5-year-old's possession during the traffic stop.
A test showed Floyd's blood alcohol content level at .169, according to court records.
"It boggles me as to why she would even do that?" said Stacey Endicott, a neighbor in Goshen.
WCPO has attempted to reach Floyd for comment.
Police charged Floyd with endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to drive in marked lanes.
She appeared in court Saturday and is free on bond. Her next court hearing is in January.