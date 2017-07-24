Traffic flowing in both directions on the Eastex near Mt Houston but feeders closed for deadly auto-pedestrian accident investigation #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/mKHUB24Xdy — Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) July 24, 2017

A woman died after being hit and dragged under the vehicle for more than 600 feet in northeast Harris County early Monday morning.Investigators said the woman was hit in front of a club along the Eastex southbound feeder road to Northington Drive just before 4:00 a.m.She was reportedly dragged until the driver turned onto the northbound feeder road.Police are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.Both the northbound and southbound feeder roads are closed.