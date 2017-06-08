The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man related to an incident inside the Target dressing room in The Woodlands.Last Sunday, a 40-year-old female customer observed a white male with a cell phone above the door of her dressing room at the store on Lake Woodlands Drive, police said.The woman told police that she confronted the male, who was standing outside her door with a child asleep in a stroller.When the female victim tried to stop the man, he rammed her with the stroller and pushed her out of the way, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.