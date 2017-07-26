ROBBERY

Armed Wingstop worker goes after and shoots robber

EMBED </>More Videos

Wingstop employee shoots and wounds man during attempted robbery

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An armed Wingstop worker opened fire at a person who police say robbed the restaurant.

According to police, the restaurant was held up around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Scott Street near the University of Houston campus. Customers ran to the back of the store as the suspect entered and demanded cash about an hour before closing time.

When the the suspect ran out of the store, he headed toward the TSU campus and he was being chased by an employee of the WingStop who had his own gun.

Police say at some point during the foot chase that employee opened fire.

"At some point he felt he was in fear of his life. He had a pistol and fired shots at the suspect," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. "The suspect continued to run west toward the TSU campus."

Not long after, police got a call from someone who saw a person lying down in an open area near Canfield Street. Officers found the wounded suspect.

The suspect is in the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say it will be up to a grand jury to determine if the employee was justified in shooting the suspect.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimerobberyhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROBBERY
1 dead, 3rd suspect at large after jewelry store shootout
Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber
After parole, OJ Simpson moved within Nevada prison
Mom of slain teen reportedly confesses to robbery
More robbery
NEWS
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
What's next in the Senate health care debate
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
More News
Top Stories
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Newborn abandoned at grocery store in Arizona
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Show More
Vegas heist and kidnapping ends with failed bike purchase
African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today
Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
American Airlines workers protest over lost jobs
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Vegas heist and kidnapping ends with failed bike purchase
More Video