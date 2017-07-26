An armed Wingstop worker opened fire at a person who police say robbed the restaurant.According to police, the restaurant was held up around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Scott Street near the University of Houston campus. Customers ran to the back of the store as the suspect entered and demanded cash about an hour before closing time.When the the suspect ran out of the store, he headed toward the TSU campus and he was being chased by an employee of the WingStop who had his own gun.Police say at some point during the foot chase that employee opened fire."At some point he felt he was in fear of his life. He had a pistol and fired shots at the suspect," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. "The suspect continued to run west toward the TSU campus."Not long after, police got a call from someone who saw a person lying down in an open area near Canfield Street. Officers found the wounded suspect.The suspect is in the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.Police say it will be up to a grand jury to determine if the employee was justified in shooting the suspect.