Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout

A widespread power outage has the city of Dickinson in the dark this evening.According to the city, a substation has gone down. Texas New Mexico Power crews are currently working to switch customers over to another substation. Estimates are that the process will still take several more hours until this switch can be completed.This outage is affecting traffic control signals. City leaders advise drivers to use extra caution at intersections where signals are not working. Public Works and Highway Department crews are working to place stop signs at the intersections. Any intersection where signals are out should be treated as a four-way stop.The police department, fire department, EMS and city officials are aware of the problem and in communication with the power company. Residents are asked not to call authorities to report the outage, and only contact 911 if emergency services are needed.