Check sex offender registeries

To help keep yourself and your family safe, take a look at the sex offender registry's map of your neighborhood.

The Department of Public Safety has created a searchable database for the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry.

These searches allow the public to search the registry for sex offenders registered in Texas. Parents are advised to check the registry, to help educate their family members on possible dangers in areas they visit.

Other websites provide similar search services as well:
Crime Reports
US Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry
Family Watchdog
