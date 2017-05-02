NEWS

Harrison Brown: What we know about the UT stabbing victim

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
We are learning new details about the young life that was taken Monday during a deadly stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

Harrison Brown has been identified as the victim who died in the attack. Three other people were hospitalized, and two have since been released.



Here is what we know about Harrison, who was in his early 20s, according to the Daily Texan Online:

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, 3 injured in knife attack at UT-Austin
EMBED More News Videos

Police look for a motive in the deadly stabbing on the UT Austin campus that took the life of one student and wounded a few others.

He was only just beginning
Harrison graduated high school in the town of Graham, Texas in 2016, and had only just began his college career as a freshman at University of Texas-Austin.

Music was a passion
Brown sometimes posted cover songs on his social media accounts, including this video of him singing "I'll Be," by Edwin McCain. He could also play guitar.


He was truly loved back home
A heartbroken Graham Independent School District called Brown "an inspiration," and that they were "blessed and honored to have known him." The shocking news of his death led school officials to move back end of course exams in several subjects for later in the week.



Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on the investigation and the victims.
