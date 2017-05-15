ABC13 has developed a content partnership with Community Impact Newspaper, the fastest growing news organization in Texas.The partnership will highlight Community Impact's deep suburban coverage and ABC13's in-depth journalism of the city of Houston.The two news organizations will share digital content daily, promote each other's content on their social media channels and ABC13 will feature Community Impact's dining content on their weekend programming."We believe readers of both news organizations will love what they are going to get from this partnership," said Jason Culpepper, Publisher of Community Impact's 10 Houston editions. "Readers love our focus on useful local news and now ABC13 viewers and readers will be able to discover this content on their platforms. And our readers will be enriched by the quality of content ABC13 is creating every day which will now be shared on our platforms. This is really a win-win.""As Houston's Television News Leader, we see this partnership with Community Impact Newspaper as an opportunity to bring our viewers additional and relevant information from their neighborhoods and even more hyper-local news, " said Henry Florshiem, President and General Manager, KTRK-TV/ABC13. "And we can provide Community Impact Newspaper readers with the latest breaking news, severe weather and in-depth news coverage we pride ourselves on creating each day. We agree that this partnership is truly a win-win for us and our collective viewers and readers."The partnership kicked off in early May.