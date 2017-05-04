NEWS

Crews respond to massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A massive fire is burning at a north Harris County restaurant.

Charlie's BBQ erupted in flames just before 6 a.m., and fire crews told Eyewitness News it will now be allowed to burn because there are not enough hydrants to fight the blaze.

Crews were called to 8222 Airline near Carby to fight the fire.

SkyEye is live over the scene where flames and smoke are seen shooting high into the air.

ABC13 Jeff Ehling will provide updates from the scene as soon as he arrives.

