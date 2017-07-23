A Walmart store in north Houston was evacuated this morning after reports of an armed man holding up customers inside.Police and K-9 officers searched the store at 4412 North Freeway, but found no evidence of an armed suspect.The all-clear has been given, allowing people back into the store, but there were tense moments at the shop as officers searched for the suspect.A shopper reported to police seeing someone with a gun inside the Walmart store, allegedly attempting to rob customers.According to HPD, the witness reported seeing someone point a gun at another customer.When our ABC13 crew arrived, employees and shoppers could be seen gathered outside the store.At least five patrol vehicles were parked in front of the store as officers searched inside.Officers were also looking through surveillance camera footage for any evidence of an armed suspect, but could not find any, according to HPD.