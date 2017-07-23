NEWS

Walmart evacuated after reports of armed man inside in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Walmart store in north Houston was evacuated this morning after reports of an armed man holding up customers inside.

Police and K-9 officers searched the store at 4412 North Freeway, but found no evidence of an armed suspect.

The all-clear has been given, allowing people back into the store, but there were tense moments at the shop as officers searched for the suspect.

A shopper reported to police seeing someone with a gun inside the Walmart store, allegedly attempting to rob customers.

According to HPD, the witness reported seeing someone point a gun at another customer.

When our ABC13 crew arrived, employees and shoppers could be seen gathered outside the store.

At least five patrol vehicles were parked in front of the store as officers searched inside.

Officers were also looking through surveillance camera footage for any evidence of an armed suspect, but could not find any, according to HPD.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsgunswalmartevacuationinvestigationk-9Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
8 dead, about 30 injured are found in hot semitrailer in 'horrific' human-trafficking incident
Man sentenced for pimping woman and 15-year-old's rape
Meat mystery: Frozen pork falls from the sky
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
More News
Top Stories
8 dead, 30 found injured inside semi-trailer at Walmart
A look back: America's deadliest smuggling incident
Another round of heavy downpours Sunday afternoon
Meat mystery: Frozen pork falls from the sky
New Jersey raises smoking age to 21
Astros' Moran on disabled list due to facial fracture
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Special support for 8-year-old's cancer battle
Show More
Ultimate party pad: River Oaks mansion with 3 pools for sale
8 doggone crazy events happening in Houston today
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
More News
Photos
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
More Photos