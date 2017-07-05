NEWS

Volunteer La Porte firefighter crashes vehicle into child's bedroom

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A volunteer firefighter in uniform was reportedly on the way to a call Tuesday night when his vehicle slammed into a child's bedroom at a La Porte home. Fortunately, the child escaped injury.

Authorities received a call of the crash around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Shady Lane.

Witnesses said a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed jumped a ditch, crashed through a steel fence and into a child's bedroom. The room was vacant when the vehicle plowed into it.

The homeowner said the child normally sleeps in his own room but decided to spend the night in his sibling's bedroom.

Witnesses who live on the street say Blake Andrew Stevens was the man behind the wheel and he works for the La Porte Fire Department. They state Stevens told first responders that he was heading to a call.

A resident added the same man has been speeding through the neighborhood for years, nearly hitting multiple kids. That person states the man uses fire calls as the reason for the speeding.

Stevens was arrested and charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a licensed holder.

