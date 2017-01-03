Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone

A violent home invasion turned a suburban neighborhood on Houston's northside into a war zone, as a mob of young men fired at least 20 rounds at deputies.Harris County Sheriff's deputies said the five or 10 suspects involved are on the run this morning, and a homeowner has been hospitalized after he was pistol whipped.A call to 911 came in around 6:30pm Monday, when a teenager said her father was being attacked by 5-10 men. Inside the home were the man's three children, the teen who called, and a 5 and 6-year-old.Deputies rushed to the home on Rosbrook Drive, near Veterans Memorial Drive, and were met with as many as 30 rounds of gunfire.The sheriff's office said they did not fire back, but deputies had to take cover to protect themselves.A perimeter was set up, preventing residents from entering the neighborhood as a SWAT team moved in to end the situation.A robot and K-9 unit were able to make their way into the home, sending the suspects running through the back door.Areas around the 700 block of West Road were closed as police looked for suspects in the area.Our Eyewitness News crew watched as law enforcement searched the area for the suspects, guns drawn and ready for the possibility of more gunfire by the suspects.Police continue to search for the men who are believed to be armed and dangerous, driving a white Jeep or white SUV, deputies said.Inside the home, there was a large amount of drugs, police said. The suspects were able to get away with a "large amount" of cash, in excess of $50,000.If there is any silver lining in all of this, no law enforcement agents or other residents were injured during this tense situation.