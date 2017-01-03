NEWS

Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
EMBED </>More News Videos

A home invasion on the north side of Houston prompted a massive police response Monday night.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A violent home invasion turned a suburban neighborhood on Houston's northside into a war zone, as a mob of young men fired at least 20 rounds at deputies.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said the five or 10 suspects involved are on the run this morning, and a homeowner has been hospitalized after he was pistol whipped.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

A call to 911 came in around 6:30pm Monday, when a teenager said her father was being attacked by 5-10 men. Inside the home were the man's three children, the teen who called, and a 5 and 6-year-old.

Deputies rushed to the home on Rosbrook Drive, near Veterans Memorial Drive, and were met with as many as 30 rounds of gunfire.

The sheriff's office said they did not fire back, but deputies had to take cover to protect themselves.

A perimeter was set up, preventing residents from entering the neighborhood as a SWAT team moved in to end the situation.

A robot and K-9 unit were able to make their way into the home, sending the suspects running through the back door.

Areas around the 700 block of West Road were closed as police looked for suspects in the area.

Our Eyewitness News crew watched as law enforcement searched the area for the suspects, guns drawn and ready for the possibility of more gunfire by the suspects.

Police continue to search for the men who are believed to be armed and dangerous, driving a white Jeep or white SUV, deputies said.

Inside the home, there was a large amount of drugs, police said. The suspects were able to get away with a "large amount" of cash, in excess of $50,000.

If there is any silver lining in all of this, no law enforcement agents or other residents were injured during this tense situation.
Related Topics:
newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 Dead After Tornado, Severe Weather Sweeps Across South
Driver on I-45 does donuts on freeway, stops traffic
Man struck twice while crossing FM 1960
Thousands of Delays at US Airports Amid Customs System Outage
More News
Top Stories
Miraculous: 6 people survive violent crash on Hillcroft
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
Man struck twice while crossing FM 1960
Driver on I-45 does donuts on freeway, stops traffic
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays
Show More
Ceiling falls in on sleeping residents during storms
Unemployed citizens to get $587 a month
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
O'Brien says he doesn't know who will start in playoff game
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
More News
Top Video
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
Man hopes to find owner of lost SD card with family photos
More Video