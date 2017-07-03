Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train

Video shows police arresting a naked man on a METRO train in south Houston.Keith Dean, 49, was walking naked down a street when a Good Samaritan tried to give Dean a towel to cover-up, according to witnesses. Dean then asked him for his watch. The Good Samaritan gave Dean his watch in an effort to calm him down. Witnesses say Dean then ran away from the man and into the METRO train at the Fannin South Transit Center.In the video, Dean sprays officers with bug spray. When the officers attempt to remove him from the train, Dean slaps an officer. The video shows officers using a Taser twice to subdue Dean.Dean has been charged with two counts of assault-bodily injury of a public servant.