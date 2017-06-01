NEWS

New video shows arrest of deputy's husband after fight at Denny's

A man is now in a coma after he was involved in a fight at a Denny's restaurant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in a coma after a violent fight at a Denny's restaurant.

We are getting our first look at new video from the night of the confrontation.

In the video, you see the husband of a Harris County Sheriff's deputy being put into the back of a sheriff's car. He has not been charged with any crimes.

You can also see the ambulance that was called to the restaurant. Inside that ambulance, paramedics are giving CPR to 24-year-old John Hernandez.

RELATED: Man left in coma after fight involving deputy's husband
Deputy's husband involved in fight at Denny's, Jessica Willey reports.



Security video from the night of the incident shows only a portion of the confrontation. The deputy's husband is seen wearing an orange shirt.

Hernandez's wife said the other person recorded in the video is her husband.

She admits her husband was drinking that night and had gone outside the restaurant to urinate.

Hernandez's family said he is now being kept alive by machines.

"He was on the floor, and he had him, the other guy had him and he was punching him like this, endlessly," Mrs. Hernandez said.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy's husband said he was defending himself after being punched.

Hernandez's family said they want answers from the sheriff's department. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

