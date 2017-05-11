CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Motorcyclist bursts into flames after colliding with truck in China

Motorcyclist receives only minor injuries after fiery collision. (KTRK)

CHINA (KTRK) --
Incredible video out of Nanchang, China shows the amazing rescue of a motorcyclist who burst into flames following a collision with a truck.

Surveillance video shows the man on the motorcycle slam into the side of a truck and then immediately catch on fire.

The man and truck were quickly engulfed in flames.

The truck driver and his passengers were able to jump from the truck and race to the motorcyclist and help douse the flames.

Incredibly, he suffered only minor injuries.

