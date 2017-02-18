NEWS

Fire truck tumbles over side of freeway as road collapses; no injuries

NEWS

A San Bernardino County fire truck fell over the side of the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass when the rain-soaked roadway gave out. No firefighters were injured. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, LA --
A San Bernardino County fire truck plunged over the side of the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass when the rain-soaked roadway gave out.

Exclusive video from Eyewitness News shows the truck perched precariously over the side of the freeway, one rear wheel dangling free.


Suddenly the road gives out and the fire engine tumbles over the side.



A fire truck fell over the side of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass as the road gave way. Firefighters had already evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported.



Firefighters had already evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported.


The truck was in that location responding to a report of another vehicle, a big rig, that had also fallen over the side of the road.

The incident happened in the No. 5 lane of the southbound 15, south of the 138, after 8 p.m.
