INCREDIBLE VIDEO: part of SB I-15 is washed away; fire engine tumbles off the side; fortunately no one hurt pic.twitter.com/5VMzQEBlqa — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) February 18, 2017

CajonPass(Update): All firefighters confirmed safe. The lane under the fire engine has failed, and the engine has gone over the side. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 18, 2017

A San Bernardino County fire truck plunged over the side of the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass when the rain-soaked roadway gave out.Exclusive video from Eyewitness News shows the truck perched precariously over the side of the freeway, one rear wheel dangling free.Suddenly the road gives out and the fire engine tumbles over the side.Firefighters had already evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported.The truck was in that location responding to a report of another vehicle, a big rig, that had also fallen over the side of the road.The incident happened in the No. 5 lane of the southbound 15, south of the 138, after 8 p.m.