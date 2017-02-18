LOS ANGELES, LA --A San Bernardino County fire truck plunged over the side of the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass when the rain-soaked roadway gave out.
Exclusive video from Eyewitness News shows the truck perched precariously over the side of the freeway, one rear wheel dangling free.
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: part of SB I-15 is washed away; fire engine tumbles off the side; fortunately no one hurt pic.twitter.com/5VMzQEBlqa— Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) February 18, 2017
Suddenly the road gives out and the fire engine tumbles over the side.
Firefighters had already evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported.
CajonPass(Update): All firefighters confirmed safe. The lane under the fire engine has failed, and the engine has gone over the side.— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 18, 2017
The truck was in that location responding to a report of another vehicle, a big rig, that had also fallen over the side of the road.
The incident happened in the No. 5 lane of the southbound 15, south of the 138, after 8 p.m.