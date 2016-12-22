Shriners Hospital in Galveston is expected to treat three children who were burned in the Mexico fireworks explosion. The victims expected arrived today to be treated for their injuries.Shriners Hospital released the following statement to ABC13: "At Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston we provide world-leading pediatric burn care. We are aware of the firework explosion in Mexico and are standing by to help in any way we can. Our thoughts are with the individuals and their families affected by this terrible tragedy. We have no expectations at this point to receive patients, but that can change quickly. In order for a patient to be transferred their physician must contact Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston to make a referral and will speak directly to our physicians. After a quick review of the child's clinical needs, our facility accepts the patient and will initiate planning medical transport."Authorities still don't know what caused the explosion yesterday in Tultepec, Mexico.The market was bustling with holiday shoppers when the chain reaction explosion ripped through 300 stalls, killing 29 people and injuring dozens of others.Patients with severe burns flooded Mexican hospitals after the frightening blast.Firefighters, along with civilians, are walking through the charred remains of the market looking for survivors.Drone video taken above the market shows the aftermath of the deadly explosion. It shows responders arriving and people running in all directions.The scene remains dangerous, with fireworks still exploding hours later. Authorities asked people to stay at least three miles away from the market.