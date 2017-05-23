Authorities have released this photo of the suspect vehicle in a deadly shooting near Alvin.

A manhunt is underway after a victim was shot to death on the side of a road in the Alvin area.The killing happened on FM 517 near Algoa-Friendswood. Authorities say the victim, who was shot several times, was an employee of Bradshaw nursery, where he was found.Authorities initially said they're looking for one or two suspects, possibly driving a brown King Ranch Ford truck with gold trim. Friendswood police released a description of a suspect. They say he is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10" to 5' 11" tall, 140 pounds, possibly wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes with some white on them. He has a long goatee with possible facial tattoos. This suspect is considered armed and dangerous and was seen carrying a rifle with a sling. He is on foot and was last seen on FM 517, near Hwy 35 in Alvin and may be headed toward the Friendswood area.Windsong Intermediate has been locked down and there is a strong police presence in the area. Additionally, all six Friendswood ISD campuses are on heightened security, which means they bring kids in from outside, lock all exterior doors and don't allow visitors inside.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Alvin Police Department and DPS are investigating.The victim's identity has not been released. Family members are reportedly arriving at the scene.