TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK

Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist from Michigan

(Photo/Portage Central High School)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
The person killed in a horrific crash in New York City's Times Square Thursday was an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan.

The victim has been identified as Alyssa Elsman. She was among 23 people struck by a speeding car driven up the sidewalk on Seventh Avenue just before noon.

Elsman was with her 13-year-old sister, who was also injured in the crash.

Alyssa Elsman graduated high school last summer.

"She was a terrific young lady... and we will really miss her," said Eric Alburtus, principal at Portage Central High School.

Police said the driver was high on drugs - possibly synthetic marijuana (K2) when he made the turn up Seventh Avenue from 42nd Street and drove three blocks before striking a metal pole.

Related Topics:
newstimes square pedestrians struckpedestrian struckNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK
What we know about the Times Square driver
1 killed, 22 hurt in car wreck in Times Square
More times square pedestrians struck
NEWS
6 cats shot with pellets in Spring neighborhood
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
US sanctions 8 Venezuelan Supreme Court judges
Timeline: How we got from Flynn's firing to a special prosecutor
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
More News
Top Stories
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
Robbery suspects found inside Dekaney HS arrested
Splendora student passes out prescription drugs at school
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
1 killed, 22 hurt in car wreck in Times Square
What we know about the Times Square driver
Rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
Show More
Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Tracking the possibility of severe storms this weekend
Oklahoma braces for more severe weather
Police arrest woman with lizard in bra for DWI
More News
Photos
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
More Photos