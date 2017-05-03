EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1946842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a Katy student injured in a stabbing at UT-Austin speaks out about his recovery.

The Katy resident who survived Monday's knife attack on the University of Texas campus has been released from the hospital and is back home to recover.Stuart Bayliss, 20, arrived at his parents' Katy home Wednesday evening. After eating a home-cooked meal, he stepped outside to talk to reporters."I'm good, just in a little bit of pain," said Bayliss, a UT sophomore.He still had his hospital wristbands on one arm and bandages on the other where his hand was slashed. His T-shirt and more bandages covered up the stab wound to his back."I just want to say thank you for all the thoughts and prayers. The only thing I request is we send more thoughts and prayers to Harrison's family and everyone else who was a part of this," said Bayliss, whose family stood close by. An American flag hung from a tree.Police in Austin say a fellow student, 21-year-old Kendrex White, had already killed freshman Harrison Brown and stabbed two others before turning his knife on Bayliss. He said he first felt something like a punch in his lower back and then he turned around."I grabbed the blade and he grabbed the blade. We both pulled on it, so that's when it sliced my hand," Bayliss said, describing White as "as calm as can be."An Eagle Scout and member of UT's ROTC with a commitment to the Marine Corps after college, Bayliss said he went into protection mode and warned others."We're always talking with my CO (commanding officer) that you're not a bystander anymore. We are here to serve the people," Bayliss said.He will continue that service, he said, when he has recovered.Doctors told Bayliss it will take about a month for the stab wound to his back to heal. He will have to do physical therapy for his slashed hand. The attack happened a week before finals. Bayliss will finish his classes in the fall semester. He has applied to transfer from a major in engineering to chemistry and eventually wants to earn his MBA.