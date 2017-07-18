Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges

If you use toll roads in the Houston area, you might want to check your statements.TxDOT says an error in its system has resulted in erroneous fines for drivers.Like many Houstonians, Jovannah Martinez-Torres spends a lot of time in her car.She takes the Grand Parkway at least twice a day, but lately her bill has been a lot higher than usual."You're telling me one of those little toll flashing things is $5.44? That's crazy," said Martinez-Torres.Martinez-Torres has a toll tag that charges straight to her checking account."You keep going, $5, $5," said Martinez-Torres."So every time you used your toll tag, you paid $5?" asked ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia."Yep," said Martinez-Torres.The TX-Tag has charged her an extra $5 every time she used the tollway. She's also been billed extra by the Harris County Toll Road Authority.Every single time she went through a toll, she paid an extra $11."Tell me why I'm being violated. The violation fees, it doesn't say for what," said Martinez-Torres.Could you be charged extra, too? Maybe.ABC13 reached out to the TxDOT, who is in charge of tolls over the Grand Parkway.Representatives there said the problem is high priority and they are working to figure out the root of the problem.The Harris County Toll Road Authority has also received complaints and officials there are looking into the issue."Absolutely no reason, it makes no sense. Imagine how many people are also on the toll tag, also being charged," said Martinez-Torres.