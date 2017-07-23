Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New Orleans had their trip delayed after a disruptive person forced the plane to turn around.The airline told Eyewitness News the flight returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport last night after a traveler became unruly.United Airlines flight 898 landed safely in Houston, where law enforcement met the plane as it arrived.The disruptive person was taken off the flight, and the crew and passengers were able to continue on to their destination.The airline thanked their customers for their patience, and the crew for their professional actions.