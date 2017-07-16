NEWS

Uber driver helps deliver baby in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities eventually transported the mother, father and child to a hospital in good condition. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A woman gave birth to a newborn in a rideshare car Friday night in Sherman Oaks.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived after the successful delivery, which happened near the 12900 block of West Riverside Drive.

Authorities transported the mother, father and child in good condition.

AIR7 HD captured the exclusive footage of the end of the birth. Witness Darrin Henson said the woman went into a labor at a Whole Foods nearby and the couple called an Uber.

"The amazing part is, you never know when life starts and right here at Whole Foods today a woman was having a baby inside of an Uber car. So she ordered an Uber and she went into labor," he said.

Firefighters said the Uber driver and the father assisted in the delivery of the baby.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsbirthlos angeles fire departmentpregnant womanbabySherman OaksLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man struck by lightning speaks out
Austin PD pulls Fords over carbon monoxide concerns
At least 7 dead in Arizona flash flooding this weekend
Anti-violence activist among dead in Chicago shootings
More News
Top Stories
Texans' Foreman arrested on gun and marijuana charges
Man struck by lightning speaks out
East Loop reopens after flipped propane tank
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
Teen allegedly posts tribute to mom after killing her
Ashley Madison makes $11 million hacking settlement
Officer fatally shoots himself at prison near Huntsville
Show More
STAY ALERT: Watching for another round of storms today
Austin PD pulls Fords over carbon monoxide concerns
Trump approval rating hits historic new low
Tax hike could be coming for Spring ISD residents
Typhoon Texas proves everything is bigger in Texas
More News
Top Video
Austin PD pulls Fords over carbon monoxide concerns
Ashley Madison makes $11 million hacking settlement
Kendrick Lamar pop-up shop in Houston
"Oh my!" Astros host Princess Day
More Video