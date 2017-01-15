Two people shot, one killed in New Caney

Breaking: 2 people shot, one dead in New Caney. We're live at 6 with details from deputies @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/9GzSHcClUy — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) January 15, 2017

A 20-year-old is dead and a 19-year-old seriously injured after a shooting in New Caney.That 19-year-old called 911 sometime Sunday morning, saying he and his friend had been shot, deputies said. When officers arrived to Lantern and Indian Trail, the 20-year-old was dead.There were drugs found in the street, so deputies believe the shooting is drug related, according to those on the scene.They are still searching for a suspect.No names have been released.