Two people shot, one killed in New Caney
A 20-year-old is dead and a 19-year-old seriously injured after a shooting in New Caney.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 20-year-old is dead and a 19-year-old seriously injured after a shooting in New Caney.

That 19-year-old called 911 sometime Sunday morning, saying he and his friend had been shot, deputies said. When officers arrived to Lantern and Indian Trail, the 20-year-old was dead.


There were drugs found in the street, so deputies believe the shooting is drug related, according to those on the scene.

They are still searching for a suspect.

No names have been released.
