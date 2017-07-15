NEWS

Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies are awaiting a warrant at the scene of a reported home invasion in northwest Harris County.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're awaiting new details after a reported home invasion in northwest Harris County.

Two suspects are in custody and one person was put in the hospital after what happened at the home on Creekshore Drive earlier this morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a person was rushed to the hospital around 5:05 a.m., but we do not know their condition.

Deputies said one of the people detained had a gun. Our crew was the first on the scene, and watched as two people in handcuffs were placed in the back of patrol vehicles at the scene.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at the home earlier this morning. We've since learned the home is a rental property.

We'll bring you updates as they are received from deputies.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newshome invasioninvestigationHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chilling details emerge in Pennsylvania killing spree
Honolulu high-rise fire that killed 3 like 'horror movie'
Murder victim's uncle speaks out about 'methodically plotted out' killing
Police: Hedwig Village murder suspect on suicide watch
More News
Top Stories
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
Soaking storms may dampen your Saturday plans
Insanely over-the-top burgers that will blow your mind
What James Harden can buy with his contract money
Honolulu high-rise fire that killed 3 like 'horror movie'
Show More
Popular delivery app Favor expands delivery area
Police: Hedwig Village murder suspect on suicide watch
Where does a star form? NASA takes you on a tour
Study: Second-born children more likely to be delinquent
Get ready to 'Adore' Prince like never before
More News
Top Video
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017
Honolulu high-rise fire that killed 3 like 'horror movie'
Police: Hedwig Village murder suspect on suicide watch
Check the fridge: 7 million pounds of hot dogs recalled
More Video