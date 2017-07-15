Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.

We're awaiting new details after a reported home invasion in northwest Harris County.Two suspects are in custody and one person was put in the hospital after what happened at the home on Creekshore Drive earlier this morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a person was rushed to the hospital around 5:05 a.m., but we do not know their condition.Deputies said one of the people detained had a gun. Our crew was the first on the scene, and watched as two people in handcuffs were placed in the back of patrol vehicles at the scene.A large law enforcement presence was seen at the home earlier this morning. We've since learned the home is a rental property.We'll bring you updates as they are received from deputies.