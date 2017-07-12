A suspect in a high profile murder-for-hire case has been denied bond, again. While Leon Jacob remains behind bars, his trial date has now been set for December 1.Leon Jacob and Valerie McDaniel were facing charges for allegedly plotting to hire an undercover police officer to kill both of their exes.Wednesday, Jacob's attorney requested bond, which the judge again denied. The judge agreed to a speedy trial, and the parties agreed to begin on December 1.McDaniel committed suicide in March by jumping from the balcony of her 7th floor condo, leaving Jacob alone to stand trial for his alleged role in hiring a hitman.According to charging records, the pair met the undercover officer -- posing as a hit man -- at an Olive Garden where they discussed plans for the killings and for further payments. McDaniel's ex-husband was allegedly supposed to be killed in a shooting that would be staged to look like a carjacking, according to Tom Berg, Harris County assistant district attorney.Jacob is said to have loved McDaniel. His attorney asked the judge if he could be released from jail to attend McDaniel's funeral, but the judge refused.