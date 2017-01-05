RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --George Park will reopen today after a trapper removed a number of wild hogs overnight.
The Richmond Police Department said the park, located on Collins Road, was closed from 9pm last night to 6am this morning.
RELATED: Feral hog invasion sparks trapping plot in Kingwood
The city had to get a professional trapper out to take away the nuisances.
Wild hogs are known to be extremely destructive, and could have made a big mess.
But, it looks like city officials moved quickly before that could happen.
SEE ALSO: Feral hogs tearing up yards in Clear Lake