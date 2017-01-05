NEWS

Trapper evicts feral hog family from George Park in Richmond
FILE PHOTO - Families will be able to return to George Park today, so long as they are human.

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --
George Park will reopen today after a trapper removed a number of wild hogs overnight.

The Richmond Police Department said the park, located on Collins Road, was closed from 9pm last night to 6am this morning.

RELATED: Feral hog invasion sparks trapping plot in Kingwood
After battling against the piglets in 2013, the feral hogs have returned to destroy homes and lawns in Kingwood.



The city had to get a professional trapper out to take away the nuisances.

Wild hogs are known to be extremely destructive, and could have made a big mess.

But, it looks like city officials moved quickly before that could happen.

SEE ALSO: Feral hogs tearing up yards in Clear Lake
Hog problem in Clear Lake community, Steve Campion reports.

