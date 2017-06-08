A transgender man in Oregon is expecting his first child.Family time is important to Trystan Reese and Biff Chaplow."Unfortunately, our life is no more glamorous than anyone else is, much to our chagrin," said Reese.A year into their relationship, the couple became parents to Chaplow's niece, Hailey, and nephew, Riley. Now, seven years later, they're expecting their own child."As pregnancy has progressed, it's obvious that this isn't just a guy with a beer belly," said Chaplow.Reese was born female. He started taking hormones almost a decade ago, but stopped when he got pregnant."Every doctor that we spoke with said, 'Absolutely, this is possible; absolutely, this is a safe and healthy medical decision to make,'" said Reece. "We know it's not traditional, but we hope that people will see that this is just another way how love shows up in the world."It's something they didn't think was possible. The couple experienced a miscarriage six months prior to conceiving their son. They thought they missed their chance, but now believe everything happened for a reason."I have really loved this process. I love going through a similar thing my sister did, my mom did, and it has helped me feel connected to them that I wouldn't have otherwise," said Reese.The couple says their families and friends are in complete support of their decision, but they've experienced some negative comments from strangers online. They take extra caution when they're out in public."Nobody is so rude to say anything. I try to layer when I go to the store to stave off any negativity that would happen," said Reese.Hailey and Riley understand this isn't the norm, but are excited to get a baby brother. To them, this is normal and their family priorities haven't changed."We are a dedicated couple; we are dedicated to each other; we are dedicated to our kids, and we plan on being as dedicated to our baby," said Reese.The pregnancy has been "ridiculously normal." Reese says doctors are consistently monitoring the baby's health.They're expecting their son in July.