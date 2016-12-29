NEWS

Residents in Sienna Plantation are concerned and taking precautions after train derailment
Residents in the Sienna Plantation community are worried after a train derailed near their homes Wednesday.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Residents in the Sienna Plantation community near Steep Bank Trace are having to deal with a big inconvenience after a train headed to Sweetwater, Texas, derailed Wednesday night

"There are some traffic issues currently they have the whole Steep Bank sections shut down," said Sandra Denton with the Sienna Plantation Homeowner's Association.

The railway company, BNSF, told ABC13's Mayra Moreno that nine box cars derailed on its side and two derailed up right.

"I was like, oh my God. A thousand more feet and it could have been in my backyard," resident Travis Scott said.

It's a scary thought for Scott, who is aware of these train cars that sometimes haul hazardous material. Luckily, only plastic pellets were spilled and no one was injured.

"Things are going to happen, and I'm sorry that it happened. It's horrible, but it could have been a lot worse," said a resident who did not want to be identified.

The thought of what could have happened has some residents planning ahead.

"We're going to keep a suitcase packed, and I'll put important documents in one location," Scott said.

"It's something we will have to talk about as a family," resident Omar Mata said.

A BNSF spokesperson said that the company works closely with emergency responders in different municipalities, so first responders know exactly how to react should a derailment ever happen when box cars carry toxic materials.

The derailment is still under investigation.
