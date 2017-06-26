Charging documents show the 2-year-old boy who died over the weekend suffered from multiple injuries after being hit, struck with a belt and burned with a hot object.The child's mother, Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington, and her boyfriend, Rajfik Keating, have been charged with aggravated assault injury to a child.Bond for each was set at $500,000.Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creek Bend Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday.The child, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress.Officials said the boy appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.The child's caretakers, Lynette Monique Gasper and Rajfik Dominique Keating, are currently in custody and facing aggravated assault injury to a child charges.